Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking who the first person (or non-person) you would tell if you won the grand prize would be. Here's what you said:

Family Grand Junction Would Tell if they Won $10,000

Some of the responses as to who you would tell first if you won $10,000 were people and family members in your everyday life like sisters, husbands, kids, and even my mom. However, not all of the responses were in reference to someone that you know.

Other People Grand Junction Would Tell if they Won $10,000

Some responses as to who you would tell if you won $10,000 were not necessarily people you see or talk to in your everyday life. For example, Brandon said that he would first tell his travel agent, David would tell his mortgage broker, Alex would tell Flo from Progressive Insurance, and Larry assumes that the IRS would be the first to find out about his winnings.

Other Responses if Grand Junction Won $10,000

As per usual, there were a handful of responses as to who you'd tell that you won a fat wad of cash that were on the funny side or not a person at all. For example, Kris and Lisa wouldn't tell anyone, Zac would tell his dog, and Brian would tell his "coke dealer," emphasizing that he means his "Coca Cola" dealer.

Here's who Grand Junction would tell first if they won $10,000:

Who Grand Junction Would Tell First After Winning $10k We have your shot at winning up to $10,000 and according to you, this is who you would tell first if you won.

