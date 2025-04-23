You have no idea how excited I am to see warmer temperatures expected for the rest of the week. Especially since I'm golfing in a charity outing on Friday. I know, it's supposed to be windy Friday, but I'm not letting that get me down.

Read More: Where Can I See Moose in Colorado?

What's the Remainder of the Week Looking Like in Grand Junction?

This week in Grand Junction, Colorado, we can expect warm and dry weather. However, with the rising wind speeds, it’s important to stay vigilant as these conditions can lead to an increased risk of fire. Take care of yourselves and each other during this time.

Thursday, April 24: It'll be partly sunny and warm, high near 79 degrees and lows around 48 degrees.

Friday, April 25: Gorgeous, but possibly pretty windy. The NWS is predicting gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will be high around 82 degrees with the lows around 54 degrees.

Saturday, April 26: Another great day with a bit of wind. Yardwork temperatures around 82 degrees for the highs with 50 degrees lows.

Sunday, April 27: We're "cooling" off a bit, but nothing serious. 72 degrees for high, and 45 degrees lows.

I know I have some "chores" that I'll be working on in the yard, but it's what ya gotta do during springtime in the Grand Valley.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado's Grand Valley Possible Fire Weather Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Grand Junction, effective until Friday, April 25. Gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation increase the wildfire risk. Residents should exercise caution with activities that may ignite fires, such as outdoor burning or using spark-producing equipment.

Avoid outdoor burning and be cautious with potential ignition sources.

Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and fire weather alerts.

Prepare for possible changes in weather conditions, especially increased winds.

The Highest Wind Gusts Recorded Each of the Past 25 Years in Colorado See which days have brought the strongest winds to Colorado for each of the past 25 years.