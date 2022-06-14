Things We Do ‘Just For Us’ in Grand Junction

Do you have an activity that you do simply because it makes you happy? Here are a few things we do in Grand Junction just for "us."

Last "Wellness Wednesday," I asked on Facebook, "Name one thing you do just for you." Here's what you had to say.

Things We Like To Do In Grand Junction

Take a look at the gallery below and I believe you will notice something immediately. Most of the comments involve activities that won't cost you one red cent. These are simple, practical things you can do every day.

Little Things You Can Do For Yourself

The website The Every Girl offers a long list of items you can "do for yourself right now." Here are a few suggestions from that list:

Read a book that makes you laugh out loud

Take a nap (with #noshame)

Rearrange, decorate, or organize an area of your home that doesn't make you happy

Go on a walk (but take a different route than normal)

Catch up on the good news (no scary headlines!)

Watch a TED Talk that motivates you

Hit The Gym

This is a personal opinion, but spending a few minutes in the gym is one of the best investments you'll ever make. Keep in mind, that there's nothing that says you have to set gym records or become a bodybuilding competitor. We're talking about a few minutes of your time in return for better health, peace of mind, and improved sleep.

Home gyms are great, but if you're like most people, the home offers too many distractions. Fitness machines in the home ultimately get repurposed for use as a place to hang laundry.

