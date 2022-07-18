Best Traditional Climbing in the Grand Junction Colorado Area

Colorado is full of great outdoor activities. Luckily, many of these outdoor activities can take place all around the Grand Junction area.

There are many types of rock climbing including sport, bouldering, and traditional climbing and all three types of climbing can be found around Grand Junction. Here are some of the most popular classic traditional climbs in the Grand Junction area.

Traditional Climbing in Grand Junction: Otto's Route

One of the most popular traditional climbs in the Grand Junction area is known as Otto's Route. It is located on Colorado National Monument at Independence Monument and is a 400-foot climb with five pitches and a grade of 5.8+ YDS.

Traditional Climbing in Grand Junction: Key Hole

Another popular traditional climb in the Grand Junction area is known as Key Hole. It is located in Escalante Canyon at the Interior Walls Area and is a 60-foot climb with a grade of 5.10 YDS.

Traditional Climbing in Grand Junction:S Crack

Another popular traditional climb in the Grand Junction area is known as S Crack. It is located in Escalante Canyon at Cabin Wall and is a 65-foot climb with a grade of 5.10+ YDS.

Traditional Climbing in Grand Junction: Sweet Sunday Serenade

Another popular traditional climb in the Grand Junction area is known as Sweet Sunday Serenade. It is located in Unaweep Canyon at Sunday Wall and is a Grade II climb with three pitches and a grade of 5.9 YDS.

Traditional Climbing in Grand Junction: Willy's Hand Jive

Finally, another very popular traditional climb in the Grand Junction area is known as Willy's Hand Jive. It is located in Escalante Canyon at The Island aka Left Side Cabin Wall and is a 100-foot climb with a grade of 5.10 YDS.

Now that you know some of the most popular traditional climbs in the Grand Junction area, check out photos and maps of each so that you know what you're looking for:

