If you're from Grand Junction, Colo., or moved there, we're pretty sure you don't know these things.

Before we get started, know this post is done in jest. We don't mean any hard feelings, we're just having fun. Trust us, we're guilty of these things as well.

So, What Are These Absent Grand Junction, Colorado Things?

For starters, how often have you been in a store's parking lot and seen shopping carts strewn everywhere? Yea, that's one of those things that makes someone despicable. It only takes a few seconds to be a good human.

This one chaps my fanny, talking too loud on your cell phone in public. Ya see, my wife talks on her phone in a store, it's one of those things I just ignore --but I can't stand it, and I leave her in the dust. There is nothing --OK, maybe a serious accident or health scare-- so important that you need to carry on the conversation in a store. Sorry, not sorry.

Keep scrolling for more things that Grand Junction doesn't know:

Surprising Things Not Everybody in Grand Junction Knows

Let's take a look at these surprising things not everyone in Grand Junction knows. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Hopefully, we didn't poke too much fun. You know someone, even if it's yourself, that's done at least a few of these.

