Grand Junction Police Warn Residents of Local Telephone Scam

There is a telephone scam happening right now in Grand Junction that you need to be aware of.

You would think that scammers would eventually get tired of trying to trick us into giving up some of our hard-earned money, but they don't. They simply come up with new ways to deceive unsuspecting and gullible residents.

What Is the Lastest Scam In Grand Junction?

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the latest local scam is happening on the telephone. Someone claiming to be an officer with the GJPD is calling local residents asking for money to pay court fees, fines, and other things.

What You Should Do If You Get A Scam Phone Call

The first thing you need to know is that this call is not coming from the Grand Junction Police Department and you should not give them money. The call may sound convincing and legitimate, but don't be fooled. If you are truly worried that the call might be valid, hang up and call the Grand Junction Police Department directly and ask them about it.

Secondly, if you do get a call like this, report it to local authorities. You should call the non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707 and tell them about your experience. That way, local law enforcement can be aware that an active scam is happening in the community.

Vulnerable People Fall For These Scams

Common sense would tell you to never give out personal information to a stranger over the telephone. Believe it or not, however, there are still people that fall for this deceptive trickery. The elderly seem especially susceptible to telephone and internet scams.

You may have warned your elderly parents or relatives about these types of scams in the past, but it's a message that needs to be repeated over and over again.

