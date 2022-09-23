Grand Junction Colorado Wants These Tattoos On These Body Parts
Have you considered getting a tattoo? If so, what's holding you back? The word on the street is people in Grand Junction, Colorado are anxious to get some interesting if not bizarre tattoos.
I posted on Facebook, "I want a tattoo of a(n) _____ on my _____." These are a handful of your replies.
Grand Junction Takes a Walk On the 'Mild' Side
Check out the gallery below and you'll spot some of the most innocent, laid-back tattoo concepts you could possibly imagine. When asking an open-ended question on social media, the sky is the limit. There's a good chance no one you know will see your reply.
Given that, it seemed safe to say people would describe super bizarro tattoos on various taboo places on the bodies. As it turns out, that's not the case.
What We Want In Grand Junction, Colorado
People in Grand Junction want tattoos of fuzzy, cute little bunnies, placed oh-so-discreetly on their ankle. If not, then fairies, unicorns, and other mystical images.
Most Common Tattoos
The website Bustle posted a list of the "7 Major Tattoo Trends You're About To See Everywhere." Their data indicates these are the most popular tattoo "concepts" out there:
- Spiritual
- 90's Style Butterfly (I don't believe there was even one reply of a butterfly on Grand Junction's list)
- Colorful
- Micro Realism - photorealistic approach in tattooing while only covering a small area of the skin.
- Dotwork
- Abstract - According to tattoo artist Brian Steffey, an "unpremeditated free-forming design composition without formula, aka no stencil.”
- Minimalist
Reasons to Get a Tattoo
I don't have a tattoo, and I somehow suspect most of the people who shared their replies probably don't have any, either. With that, here are a handful of reasons compliments of Liveabout why one may want to get a tattoo.
- To identify themselves
- Honor loved ones
- For style
- Prison and gangs
- For-profit - It has been done. Some people sell their bodies for prime advertising space.
- Various other reasons such as covering up scar tissue. According to Liveabout, "Adding a dose of humor to an unfortunate circumstance, these types of tattoos can prove to be healing, especially when they help improve the appearance of the body and boost confidence."
Grand Junction Wants These Tattoos On These Body Parts
