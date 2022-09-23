Grand Junction Colorado Wants These Tattoos On These Body Parts

Have you considered getting a tattoo? If so, what's holding you back? The word on the street is people in Grand Junction, Colorado are anxious to get some interesting if not bizarre tattoos.

I posted on Facebook, "I want a tattoo of a(n) _____ on my _____." These are a handful of your replies.

Get our free mobile app

Grand Junction Takes a Walk On the 'Mild' Side

Check out the gallery below and you'll spot some of the most innocent, laid-back tattoo concepts you could possibly imagine. When asking an open-ended question on social media, the sky is the limit. There's a good chance no one you know will see your reply.

Given that, it seemed safe to say people would describe super bizarro tattoos on various taboo places on the bodies. As it turns out, that's not the case.

What We Want In Grand Junction, Colorado

People in Grand Junction want tattoos of fuzzy, cute little bunnies, placed oh-so-discreetly on their ankle. If not, then fairies, unicorns, and other mystical images.

Most Common Tattoos

The website Bustle posted a list of the "7 Major Tattoo Trends You're About To See Everywhere." Their data indicates these are the most popular tattoo "concepts" out there:

Spiritual

90's Style Butterfly (I don't believe there was even one reply of a butterfly on Grand Junction's list)

(I don't believe there was even one reply of a butterfly on Grand Junction's list) Colorful

Micro Realism - photorealistic approach in tattooing while only covering a small area of the skin.

- photorealistic approach in tattooing while only covering a small area of the skin. Dotwork

Abstract - According to tattoo artist Brian Steffey, an "unpremeditated free-forming design composition without formula, aka no stencil.”

- According to tattoo artist Brian Steffey, an "unpremeditated free-forming design composition without formula, aka no stencil.” Minimalist

Reasons to Get a Tattoo

I don't have a tattoo, and I somehow suspect most of the people who shared their replies probably don't have any, either. With that, here are a handful of reasons compliments of Liveabout why one may want to get a tattoo.

To identify themselves

Honor loved ones

For style

Prison and gangs

For-profit - It has been done. Some people sell their bodies for prime advertising space.

Various other reasons such as covering up scar tissue. According to Liveabout, "Adding a dose of humor to an unfortunate circumstance, these types of tattoos can prove to be healing, especially when they help improve the appearance of the body and boost confidence."

Grand Junction Wants These Tattoos On These Body Parts Have you considered getting a tattoo. If so, what would you get? For that matter, where would you place it? I posted on Facebook, "I want a tattoo of a(n)_______ on my ________. Here's a look at your replies.

Grand Junction Colorado's Advice For Those Stepping Into Adulthood Given the chance, would you offer advice to your younger self? If so, what would you say. I asked on social media, "What's one piece of advice you'd give someone stepping into adulthood? Here's what you had to say:

Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado's Clothing-Optional Hot Springs Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot springs in Colorado? Judging by the web traffic, they're incredibly popular. A large percentage of the population loves them and looks forward to any chance to visit. On the other hand, there are those who've had bad experiences, and have little if anything good to say.

Here's a number of nasty 1-star reviews of various clothing-optional hot springs located in Colorado. These reviews are pulled from sites such as Tripadvisor and Google. The reviews are copied in their original form, typos and all. The one exception would be the elimination of the facilities name. The proper names of the individual hot springs have been removed.

[newsletter