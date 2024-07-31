We all know that person who comes to Grand Junction to visit and butcher area names. Uncompahgre and Ouray are a couple that come to mind.

This makes it extremely difficult to give directions, especially with Grand Junction's "goofy" street naming convention. Like all the darn number and fraction roads, come on, it isn't very clear.

Rember Giving Directions Around Grand Junction in the 'Olden' Days?

In today's day and age, getting someone to any location is pretty easy. You just send them the address via text and Google Maps takes you directly there.

It wasn't always that easy, even in the days of printing out directions via MapQuest. Remember those days? Yeah, that's not a time I'd want to relive.

Think of the days when you talked to someone on the phone (yes, people actually used their phones to talk) and you told them that you live on Ouray Avenue. If they weren't from around here, they probably looked for a street spelled something like Urray or Yourey -- obviously, most people are smart enough to know the difference, but others are questionable.

Most of GJ's street names come from areas around the region, and others, well, we're not to sure. Take my street, Seranade. Yep, it's totally spelled wrong.

So, here are some of Grand Junction's street names that are the most difficult for out-of-towners to pronounce.

