One of the best services that Grand Junction, Colo. offers is the Spring Clean-up. Residents should be thankful that such a thing exists to make their lives easier.

The program has been around since the early 1900s providing residents a way to discard items they have accumulated throughout the year (or years for some of us) when they don't have a way to get to the dump.

What You Need to Know About Grand Junction's Spring Clean-Up for 2025

Grand Junction Spring Clean-Up Map

Grand Junction splits up the pick-up areas by using North Avenue. Residents who live north of North Ave. will start pick-ups on March 31 at 6:30 a.m.For residents north of North Avenue, pick-up starts March 31 at 6:30 a.m.

Residents living south of North Ave. --this includes Orchard Mesa and the Redlands -- will start pick-ups on April 7 at 6:30 a.m.

The city has created a map (above) so there's no confusion when it's your pick-up date. The yellow is north of North and the blue/green is south of North.

Here are things you'll need to remember when setting your stuff out to be picked up:

You can place your items out 2 weeks before pick-up dates

Items must be in one pile placed up against the gutter in the front of the residence for pickup

Do not place items on private property, lawns, sidewalks, or driveways

Keep items (pile) at least three feet from buildings, fences, mailboxes, and cars

Keep piles away from items not intended for pick up. e.g. trash/recycle bins, lawn ornaments, bicycles

Items or a pile greater than the size of a large dump truck (10 cubic yds.) will be subject to a $150 charge

If you think someone else may be able to use the items, it's always a good idea to donate them to the Salvation Army, Goodwill, Arc Thrift Store, Catholic Outreach, Habitat for Humanity, or Heirlooms for Hospice.

