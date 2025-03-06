What You Need to Know About Grand Junction’s Spring Clean-Up
One of the best services that Grand Junction, Colo. offers is the Spring Clean-up. Residents should be thankful that such a thing exists to make their lives easier.
The program has been around since the early 1900s providing residents a way to discard items they have accumulated throughout the year (or years for some of us) when they don't have a way to get to the dump.
Grand Junction splits up the pick-up areas by using North Avenue. Residents who live north of North Ave. will start pick-ups on March 31 at 6:30 a.m.For residents north of North Avenue, pick-up starts March 31 at 6:30 a.m.
Residents living south of North Ave. --this includes Orchard Mesa and the Redlands -- will start pick-ups on April 7 at 6:30 a.m.
The city has created a map (above) so there's no confusion when it's your pick-up date. The yellow is north of North and the blue/green is south of North.
Here are things you'll need to remember when setting your stuff out to be picked up:
- You can place your items out 2 weeks before pick-up dates
- Items must be in one pile placed up against the gutter in the front of the residence for pickup
- Do not place items on private property, lawns, sidewalks, or driveways
- Keep items (pile) at least three feet from buildings, fences, mailboxes, and cars
- Keep piles away from items not intended for pick up. e.g. trash/recycle bins, lawn ornaments, bicycles
- Items or a pile greater than the size of a large dump truck (10 cubic yds.) will be subject to a $150 charge
If you think someone else may be able to use the items, it's always a good idea to donate them to the Salvation Army, Goodwill, Arc Thrift Store, Catholic Outreach, Habitat for Humanity, or Heirlooms for Hospice.
