Have you ever had the pleasure of paying a hefty fine for speeding? Isn't it fun? According to you, these are the places around Grand Junction where you're most apt to get busted for speeding.

Let's take it easy out there. The speed limit on the Riverside Parkway is 40 MPH. Oddly, the traffic on that stretch usually flows somewhere around 50. Nobody wants a speeding ticket, or worse, to cause an accident.

Before We Get Started

There's a reason why I asked the question on Facebook, "Where in Grand Junction are you most likely to get a speeding ticket?" Last Tuesday I snuck out early and climbed Mt. Garfield. On the way back into town, I did what I frequently do. When exiting I-70 at Clifton, I continued to drive at a speed somewhere around the 75 MPH one would drive at on the interstate. One problem: I was no longer on the interstate. After exiting at Clifton, the speed limit drastically reduces to 55 MPH.

I certainly didn't do this on purpose. Nevertheless, it seems I frequently speed in this area.

Popular Places Around Grand Junction

There are several locations around Grand Junction where speeding simply seems to be the norm. Last week I witnessed what looked to be a speeding-related accident at the intersection of 29 Road and D 1/2 Road. Most of this stretch is posted at 40 MPH. If you're like me, 40 MPH is an awkward speed. It's easy to drive 35 MPH, and equally easy to drive 45 MPH. When it comes to 40 MPH, forget it.

Another popular location for speeding would be 29 Road and Orchard Avenue. Many also mentioned North Avenue between 1st and 3rd. One excellent observation would be the area of Independent Avenue just west of 1st Street. It's easy to take that hill too fast.

Keeping The Streets Safe

Let's have a fun summer in 2022. One way to do that would be to ensure no one finds themself in an accident. Road construction abounds in Grand Junction this time of year. Between increased activity, out-of-town drivers, and construction, there are plenty of things to watch for. A good place to start would be to observe the speed limit.

