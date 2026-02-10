Grand Junction’s recycling program is in the middle of a major upgrade, and for residents, that mostly means less sorting and less hassle.

The City is transitioning to an automated single-stream recycling system, in which all accepted recyclables go into a single blue-lidded cart.

Instead of separating items into multiple bins, residents place clean, dry recyclables together, loose and unbagged, for weekly pickup on their regular trash day.

What Is Single-Stream Recycling?

Single-stream recycling allows residents to recycle:

Paper and cardboard

Aluminum and steel cans

Plastic bottles and containers

Glass jars and bottles

All of it goes into the same cart, which is then sorted at a recycling facility instead of at home. The goal is to make recycling easier, reduce contamination from incorrect sorting, and increase participation citywide.

How the Rollout Works

The transition is happening in phases by neighborhood. When your area converts:

Set out both your blue and yellow recycling bins. The City removes the yellow bin. Your blue bin becomes your single-stream cart.

Standard carts are 64 gallons, but residents can request a 96-gallon cart at no additional cost if they need more space.

Behind the Scenes

To support the new system, Grand Junction is building a new Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Mesa County, expected to open in late 2026. Until then, recyclables are processed at an off-site facility while the curbside program continues to expand.

Other Recycling Options

The City also operates a free Recycling Drop-Off Center at 333 West Avenue for items not suited for curbside pickup. Seasonal yard-waste composting is available from April through October, with weekly collection and a 96-gallon cart available upon request.

Grand Junction’s recycling program is becoming simpler and more efficient. One bin, one pickup day, and clearer rules. It's all designed to keep more waste out of the landfill and make recycling easier for everyone.

