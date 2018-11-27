Grand Junction Parades – Bob Grant Photos From the Past

The 36th Annual Grand Junction Parade of Lights is coming up this Saturday, December 3, 2022. Main Street has hosted a number of great parades over the decades. Take a look at a few from years past via the lens of Robert Grant.

If you are looking for some family fun at the low, low cost of free, check out the Parade of Lights this Saturday at 5 p.m. As you can see from the photos in the video above, these parades can really draw a crowd.

This video includes shots from a variety of parades, not just Christmas. There's one shot from a Western Colorado community other than Grand Junction.

Looking at the crowds, you can tell that real estate is at a premium during these events. You'll want to get to Main Street early in order to get a good view. If I may, a few suggestions.

Dress warmer than you need to since it's always colder than you think it's going to be

Get there early

In my opinion, 9th and Main is every bit as good as 5th and Main, There's no need to be in the really crowded spots

Bring something comfy to sit on

Don't forget about those friends or relatives who cannot attend on their own (due to a lack of transportation)

I have an assignment for you. Watch the video very closely. If you've been around the valley for long, there's a good chance you'll see people you know. When paying close attention, there are several shots from the 1940s and early 50s where I can see my mom.

Take a look at Grand Junction parades of the past. They've only gotten bigger over the years. Look interesting? If so, then you should plan to attend this Saturday's Parade of Lights.