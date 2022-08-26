If you aren't coming to the Market On Main that happens every Thursday, you're missing out on one of the best summer traditions in Grand Junction.

Farmers markets are always popular during the summer months and we are blessed to have some outstanding ones to choose from between Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. Of course, getting fresh fruits and vegetables is a huge draw, but there's a lot more to it.

What Is Special About Grand Junction's Market On Main

I always say this but, Grand Junction is blessed to have a beautiful downtown area. The developments and improvements in recent years have really made downtown an attractive and comfortable place to be. So, for starters, just being in downtown Grand Junction is never a bad thing.

Grand Junction's Market on Main extends from 7th Street all the way down to 3rd, which means there is a lot going on. You find plenty of fresh produce along with a variety of vendors, artisans, food trucks, and musicians. If you haven't been going down there this summer you have been missing out.

Grand Junction's Market On Main Is a Great Place For Socializing

The Market on Main is also a place where you're likely to see somebody you know - someone that, perhaps, you haven't seen for a long time. Catching up and reconnecting with friends is one of the cool things about the Grand Junction farmers market.

So Many Excellent Shops and Restaurants Downtown

Did you realize there are more than 200 retail stores, restaurants, and services in downtown Grand Junction? If you aren't a regular patron in downtown Grand Junction, the Market on Main is a good excuse to get out of your weekday routine and check out all that downtown Grand Junction has to offer.

It's hard to believe that summer is almost over and the final Market on Main is happening on September 8. If you haven't been down there yet, time is running out.

Grand Junction Market on Main The Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction is more than just a farmers market - and it's a great Grand Junction summer tradition. Here's a look at some images from the Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction.