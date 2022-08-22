The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to identify four individuals involved in a recent theft at a local liquor store.

Two Keys to Successful Shoplifting

Apparently, the key to a successful shoplifting caper is wearing a mask - and some baggy pants. In the video, you can see four individuals working together to pull off the liquor heist along with the guy who takes an item off the shelf and shoves it down his pants.

A Big Bag Purse Is A Big Plus

Another key component to successful shoplifting is carrying a large purse with easy access. This technique is perfectly demonstrated by this female suspect in the video - quickly grabbing an item off the shelf and slipping it discreetly into the bag.

Surveillance Footage Is Crystal Clear

So many times surveillance footage is blurry and grainy, but in this case, the images are crystal clear - which should make the identification of the suspects more probable even though three of them were wearing masks. Three of the four individuals wore masks, One female suspect allowed her mask to drop off, leaving her face fully visible for all the world to see.

Can You Help Identify These Suspects?

The theft occurred on July 21st at about 10:15 p.m. at Horizon Liquor in Grand Junction. Over the weekend, the Grand Junction Police Department posted the surveillance video on their Facebook page, hoping the public can help identify the suspects involved. It's believed that one of the suspects in the video is connected to a burglary that occurred a few days later.

If you would happen to have any information about this incident or can identify any of the individuals involved, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Mesa County at 970-241-STOP. Tips can also be provided online at www.241.STOP.com. You could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest. You can watch the video here.

