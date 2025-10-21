Every autumn, the familiar rustle of leaves falling signals more than the changing of seasons, and it’s a call to action for our whole community.

The City of Grand Junction’s Leaf Removal Program offers a vital service to help keep your yard clean.

Between mid-October and mid-December, single-family homeowners can simply rake their leaves and pine needles into the street rather than bagging and hauling them off.

Why does this matter?

First, from a practical standpoint: leaving leaves to pile up can block storm drains and prevent lawns from breathing, inviting moisture issues or unwanted pests. Grand Junction's program keeps the streets clear and drainage flowing.

Second, there’s a sustainability component. The collected leaves don’t go to waste; they’re transported to the Mesa County Compost Facility, composted, and returned to the soil as nutrients.

Here’s How it Works

The city divides the area into five zones, each with a specific “rake-out” date. This is the day when your leaves must be at the curb (18 inches out from the gutter) by 7 a.m.

Area 1: October 20, November 3, December 1

October 20, November 3, December 1 Area 2: October 22, November 6, December 3

October 22, November 6, December 3 Area 3: October 24, November 12, December 5

October 24, November 12, December 5 Area 4: October 28, November 17, December 9

October 28, November 17, December 9 Area 5: October 30, November 20, December 11

The actual collection happens within three days of your scheduled date, weather allowing. Note: no pickups on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving (Nov. 27), or the following day.

To participate, simply wait for the postcard the city mails ahead of time with your specific zone’s dates. If you lose it, you can use the city’s online map tool to plug in your address and find your zone.

One note of caution, only leaves and pine needles qualify for this service. Branches, shrubs, or other yard debris must be handled separately.

Set your rake-out date, have your leaves at the curb on time, and let the city handle the heavy lifting. The leaves become compost, our drains stay free-flowing, and we all benefit.

