Grand Junction Horizon Drive Restaurant Has Closed Forever

A chain restaurant on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, Colorado has shut down, taken down its sign, and closed its doors forever.

The next time you crave a skillet, you'll have to set a course for the other Grand Junction location.

Another Horizon Drive Restaurant Closes

As of last Sunday, January 15, 2023, the doors are closed at Village Inn at 757 Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, Colorado. The management posted the following message at the front door:

Village Inn Horizon Drive Grand Junction Sign

Village Inn On Social Media

If you visit the Facebook for this particular Village Inn location, you'll notice it reads "Permanently Closed." The last post made to the page was on October 21, 2022.

Village Inn Horizon Drive Grand Junction Front

Village Inn Horizon Drive Grand Junction Sign 2

Another Location is Still Open In Grand Junction, Colorado

The Village Inn location that has closed is located at 757 Horizon Drive, near the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Village Inn Horizon Drive Grand Junction map

Another Village Inn restaurant operates at 1910 North Avenue in Grand Junction. They are open and ready to serve. According to that location's Facebook page, they are open:

Sunday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

How Many Village Inns Are There?

If you visit the Village Inn official webpage, you'll discover the company has restaurants in:

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Iowa

Illinois

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washinton

Wyoming

Did you know the very first Village Inn location was in Colorado? It opened in 1958 in Denver, Colorado. The first Village Inn franchise operation began in 1961.

Today, there are more than 100 corporate and franchise Village Inn restaurants operating in the United States, with most located in the Rocky Mountain region and the midwest.

