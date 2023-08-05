NBA Star’s Colorado Restaurant Will Celebrate Black Culture

There is no shortage of great restaurants in Colorado's largest city and capital, Denver, but one restaurant that's on the way is unique in a number of ways. The restaurant chain is owned by a former professional basketball and mayor and will feature soul food to celebrate black culture.

New Colorado Restaurant Will Celebrate Black Culture

You may recognize the name, Kevin Johnson, from his time as a professional basketball player, his time as mayor of Sacramento, California, or possibly both.

Today, Johnson is keeping busy running a chain of restaurants called Fixins Soul Kitchen, which is about to expand to Colorado.

The restaurant chain serves soul food that is all made from scratch and will be opening its newest location on Welton Street in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver. The reason behind the location is the fact that there's a large population of African Americans living in the area.

Five Points has been called "The Harlem of the West" and Johnson makes sure not to just offer great soul food, but to uplift local African American communities in the process.

The idea came about courtesy of Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock after visiting one of Johnson's restaurants in Los Angeles who told Johnson that the Five Points neighborhood would be a perfect place to expand his chain.

Denver Fixins Soul Kitchen is still in the process of being implemented into its next location but plans to officially open in February of 2024.

