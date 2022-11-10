A Grand Junction man is in police custody following an early morning shooting death on 22 Road.

Homicides aren't all that common in Grand Junction. Based on annual statistics, on any given year, we can expect there will be between three and five homicides in Grand Junction. Mark another one down for 2022.

Police Respond To Report of Shooting Incident

Just before 6:00 Wednesday morning, police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of 22 Road. When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered a dispute at the residence had resulted in a 29-year-old being shot.

Shooting Victim Dies At the Scene

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the victim died at the scene. It appears the subjects involved knew each other, but the nature of the dispute has not been disclosed. Authorities say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding threat to the community. The Mesa County Coroner will release the name of the victim and the manner of death.

Shooting Suspect Located and Apprehended In Delta

In cooperation with Delta County authorities, Mesa County deputies were able to locate 28-year-old Jeff Brewer in Delta just before 10:30 Wednesday morning. Brewer, who is from Grand Junction, was taken into custody and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on charges of Felony Murder.

Investigation Is On- Going

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says this is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. Investigators are collecting evidence and interviewing people with information about the incident.

