Don’t You Want To Take This Gorgeous Dog Home With You?

It seems inconceivable that someone would let this beautiful dog get away, but she's available for adoption right now.

We have some unique pets to tell you about this week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are hoping to find their forever home. But, first, I need to share with you the scoop on Missy.

Missy Is A Stray From Delta

We actually don't know a lot about Missy except for the fact she was found as a stray in Delta not too long ago. As you can see from the picture, she is absolutely gorgeous. Missy is 4-years-old and is as friendly as can be. She also seems to enjoy the company of other dogs. The ideal home for Missy would be one where she can be active and have a lot of playtime.

The Unique-Looking Tsuga

The folks at Roice-Hurst tell us Tsuga is one of the most unique-looking dogs they have ever seen at the shelter. Tsuga is a 10-year-old Weimaraner mix that actually looks like an extra large chihuahua because of his large apple-shaped head. This 62-pound bundle of handsomeness is very well-behaved, friendly toward everyone, and knows all of his basic commands.

With this pooch, you are getting a dog that is not only smart, but unconventionally handsome. How can you not absolutely love this face?

Mick Jagger Is Ready To Come Home

If you adopt Mick Jagger, you can give him a more cat-friendly name. But, for now, here's his story. Mick was found living outdoors and somehow sustained an injury that resulted in his lower lip detaching from his jaw. Mick had successful surgery, and now at 10 weeks old is ready to find a new family and to get some satisfaction.

Are You Ready to Adopt?

These homeless pets are definitely ready to find love and a forever home. If you would like to meet one of these adorable creatures, you can arrange a meet and greet by calling Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337.

Howl-O-Ween 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk

Bring your dog out to Las Colonias Park this Sunday for the Howl-O-ween 5k and 1-mile fun run and dog walk. Stick around after the race for the pet costume contest and live music. You can get registered on the Roice-Hurst website.

