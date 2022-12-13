These Homeless Grand Junction Dogs Want A Home For the Holidays

The holidays are a time of giving and these Grand Junction dogs are hoping someone will give them a brand-new home for Christmas.

This week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society all have one thing in common. They would all like to be in a permanent home filled with love and happiness on Christmas Day.

Macy Is Definitely An Affectionate Companion

Macy is 4 years old and is 40 pounds of cuteness. She was found as a stray in Delta before coming to Roice-Hurst. It seems that Macy's favorite place to be is with people. She's got lots of energy and would be perfect for a family that's looking for an affectionate companion.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Camo Love To Play and Sounds Like A Pig

Camo is also 4 years old and has a unique look about her. Camo loves to run and play outdoors and when she gets super excited she makes silly sounds like a pig. She hasn't spent a lot of time around other animals so it's not certain how she would do with other pets in the home.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Is Three Times A Charm For Karma?

Karma has been featured twice before as a pet-of-the week, but so far hasn't found that perfect match. Karma is 10 years old and just needs some squeaky toys and somebody to love. Her coat is so soft to pet and Karma will make a great companion.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Ready To Bring A Pet Home For the New Year?

If the time is right for you to add a pet to your household, check out our pets of the week - or one of the other homeless pets available right now at Grand Junction's Roice-Hurst Humane Society. If you would like to arrange a meet-and-greet with one of these adorable pets, contact Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337.

