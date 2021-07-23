This post was originally published on July 23, 2021. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Captain Wayne Marks passed away peacefully at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Members of the Grand Junction Fire Department paid tribute to a former Captain yesterday during his 90th birthday celebration.

Take a look as Retired Captain Wayne Marks takes a ride aboard the GJFD's Engine #2.

Get our free mobile app

More Than Just a Party

I attended Wayne Marks' 90th birthday celebration yesterday, July 22, thinking it was going to be a run-of-the-mill birthday party. I was expecting cake, punch, and a few birthday cards.

Waylon Jordan Waylon Jordan loading...

As the evening began to unfold, it rapidly became clear this was more than just a soiree.

Special Guests

Before long, the host of the party, Marks' daughter, herded all of us to the front yard of her home on Hermosa Avenue in Grand Junction. Unbeknownst to us, and especially the birthday boy, special guests were about to arrive, and I don't mean strippers.

No Cause For Alarm

If you were in the vicinity of 12th Street and Hermosa Avenue last night around 7:30, please rest assured there was no need for alarm.

At roughly that time, members of the Grand Junction Fire Department arrived aboard Engine #2 to pay tribute to Captain Marks.

Wayne Calls Shotgun

While he didn't get to drive the engine as he did during his long career with the GJFD, Wayne Marks did get to ride shotgun for a trip around the neighborhood.

Special Presentation

After the ride aboard Engine #2, Marks and the members of the GJFD posed for a picture with a custom flag crafted by Marks' grandson, Lance Sroufe.

Spectacular Event

This special effort from the Grand Junction Fire Department made for a truly magical evening. Granted, there were a few neighbors peeking over fences curious as to the nature of the emergency.

Please take a look at a handful of images from this special event. Thank you, Captain Marks, for your decades of service to the Grand Junction Fire Department. Oh, and happy 90th birthday.

Grand Junction Fire Department Pays Tribute to Retired Captain Wayne Marks on His 90th Birthday Members of the Grand Junction Fire Department brought Engine #2 to the 90th birthday celebration of retired Captain Wayne Marks.

All of the Pictures of the Pine Gulch Fire You Sent Us