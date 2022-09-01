Summer may be winding down, but the Grand Valley is buzzing in September with concerts and special events.

September is one of the busiest months of the year when it comes to concerts and special events in Grand Junction. Don't even think about slowing down.

The Big Three and So Much More

Of course, we have three big events that happen in September every year. That would be Colorado Mountain Winefest, the Fruita Fall Festival, and the Downtown Car Show. We look forward to these annual events with great anticipation every year - and 2022 is no exception. But, there is so much more that is happening in September.

Concerts For Everyone In September

We have some big-time concerts happening in September including Weird Al Yankovic, Melissa Etheridge, Christopher Cross, Dustin Lynch, and GJ Rockestra just to name a few. We have music along the Colorado River and at Two Rivers Winery among others.

The Final Events of the Summer

With summer coming to an end, it marks the end of a couple of great Grand Junction summer traditions - the Market on Main and Food Truck Friday. Each of those events will happen twice during the month of September.

We also have a number of non-profit special events including the Walk To End Epilepsy, the Walk to End Alzheimer's, the Roice-Hurst Wine and Whiskers Gala, and the Men in Heels Race to benefit Latimer House.

