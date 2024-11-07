Grand Junction, Colo. is almost ready to unveil their newest skate park at Emerson Park. The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is coming on November 16.

This new skate park is a welcome addition to the city's other great lineup of skate parks.

All You Need to Know About Grand Junction's Newest Skate Park

Grand Junction keeps adding to the city's activities with the addition of the Emerson Skate Park. The city broke ground for the construction of the new feature on March 26, 2004, sharing the progress of the park throughout the process.

World-renowned Team Pain Skate Parks based in Florida designed and constructed the park. The team at Team Pain has built parks and skate features worldwide.

The park features two bowls, rails, and multiple street features that will satiate any adrenaline junky. The park took over eight months to build and will open a bit ahead of schedule.

Grand Junction is excited to partner with the team who built the park, the local skate community, and adventurous residents who want to celebrate its opening. On Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m., the town will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. After that, there will be a skate jam, live music, and special guest skaters.

