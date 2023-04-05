Grand Junction Voters Finally Say Yes To Community Rec Center

It's been a long, hard battle, but supporters of a new rec center in Grand Junction are finally celebrating victory.

Grand Junction Voters Say 'Yes' To Rec Center

In Tuesday's municipal election, Grand Junction voters approved a tax increase that will fund a new community recreation center at Matchett Park on Patterson Road. According to unofficial election results posted late Tuesday,  Referred Measure 1A passed by a margin of 60% to 40%. The vote totals were 8,227 in favor with 5,573 opposed.

How Much Will the Sales Tax Go Up?

The passage of the measure means the Grand Junction sales tax will increase by 0.14%  - from 3.25% to 3.39% starting July 1. The tax will remain in effect until the end of 2054.

The new rec center - which has been in the planning stages for several years now- is described in part as a multi-generational aquatic center. The initial cost of facility construction is estimated at $70 million with a repayment cost of $148.5 million. Amenities at the rec center are expected to include:

  • Warm water leisure pool with lazy river, water playground, and slides
  • A cool water lap pool
  • Warm water therapy pool
  • Multi-sport gymnasium
  • Walk/jog track
  • Fitness and weights area
  • Multi-purpose meeting rooms
Voter Turnout Is Light In Grand Junction

According to the figures released at 11 p.m. Tuesday, voter turnout in Grand Junction was just 31%. Only 14,063 ballots were cast out of 44,831 registered voters.

The final election results will be posted on Wednesday, but will not be official until the curing period of 8 days. At that point, the official results will be posted.

Here's a look at all of the unofficial results from Tuesday's municipal election in Grand Junction as of late Tuesday night.

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT A

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT B

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT C

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

REFERRED MEASURE 1A

REFERRED MEASURE 1B

