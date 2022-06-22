Everything You Need to Know About Grand Junction’s Downtown Farmers’ Market

Grand Junction's Downtown Farmers' Market returns for the summer of 2022 with the opening night for the Market on Main coming up Thursday, June 23rd.

An estimated 5000 visitors show up downtown each week to visit Grand Junction's Farmer's Market, which includes food, fun, and live music, all in a friendly community setting that is fun for the whole family.

Where is Grand Junction's Downtown Farmers' Market?

The market includes several vendors along Grand Junction's Main Street. Make 3rd Street and Main Street your destination downtown, and you'll find the heart of the Market on Main.

Grand Junction's Downtown Farmer's Market Google Maps loading...

Directions from East of Grand Junction: From I-70 W, take Exit 37 to Clifton/Grand Junction. Stay left and merge onto I-70 Business West. Turn right onto S. 5th Street then travel a couple of blocks to Main Street.

Directions from South of Grand Junction: From Delta or Montrose, take US-50 West. US-50 becomes 5th Street when you arrive in town. Go over the 5th street bridge and arrive at downtown Grand Junction.

Directions from West of Grand Junction: From I-70 East, take the #26 exit towards Grand Junction. The #26 exit will merge onto US-6/US-50 east. Follow US-50 east. Turn left at Main Street.

Where Should I Park to Attend the Downtown Market on Main?

The easiest place to find parking for Grand Junction's Downtown Farmers' Market is to arrive early and grab a spot in the parking garage on Rood located between 4th and 5th street. This lot is usually full by the time the event starts. Tap here for directions to this parking garage. Click here for directions to the garage and other parking options from Google Maps.

What Time Does the Farmers' Market Start on Thursdays?

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m on Thursday evenings through September 8th, 2022.

Can I Bring My Pet to Grand Junction's Market on Main?

Pets are not allowed on or off a leash at the downtown Market on Main Street. Grand Junction has a city ordinance in place that does not allow pets at any downtown area events.

No animal owner, or any person who harbors an animal, shall permit his animal to be at, in or within the permitted area of any special event(s) in downtown Grand Junction, as defined in GJMC 6.12.020, unless prior written permission is granted by the City or the DDA allowing the animal(s) to be present within the permitted area.

What Kind of Produce Can I Shop for at Market on Main?

You'll find a little bit of everything in downtown Grand Junction as you walk the market. Locally made bread, salsas, jellies, handcrafts, and artwork can all be found here along with a wide variety of locally grown produce like peaches, cherries, apricots, pears, plums, apples, melons, greens, nectarines, raspberries, green beans, and celery are all offered throughout the summer.

Where are the Entertainment Stages Located Downtown?

There are two entertainment stages featuring live music during Grand Junction's downtown farmers' market.

The main stage is located near the iconic silver buffalo at 4th and Main (think Christmas Tree lighting), and the second stage is further down in the 600 block of Main Street.

Several dance groups will perform at Market on Main, and you'll see them perform at the closed-off intersection of 4th and Main. Scroll on to see a list of entertainment for the summer of 2022 at the end of this article.

How Much Does it Cost to Enter the Downtown Farmer's Market in Grand Junction?

Grand Junction's Downtown Farmers' Market is sponsored by Fairway Mortgage and downtown Grand Junction. The event takes place without the need for an entry fee allowing residents to attend the weekly events at no cost. Admission to the market is FREE to all.

Can I Use SNAP Benefits or Double Up Dollars at the Downtown Farmer's Market?

The Market on Main is happy to support and offer SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks vouchers at the farmers' market on a weekly basis. Look for the City of Grand Junction tent which will be set up in the parking spaces in front of the Rockslide Brewery. Enter the tent with your EBT card and ID and they will get you everything you need.

