Western Colorado Days are Getting Longer: Here’s January’s Sunsets
Slowly but surely, days are starting to get longer. Looking at the month of January 2023, how long do we get to enjoy the sunshine in Grand Junction, Colorado, and when can we expect the sun to set?
Here's a day-by-day look at the month of January 2023. Take a look and you'll notice it won't be long before Grand Junction enjoys a full ten hours of sunshine per day.
Sunset In Grand Junction, Colorado
As of today, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, those of us living in Grand Junction can expect to see the sunset at 5:04 p.m. It wasn't that long ago it was pitch black when people rolled out of work at 5 p.m. sharp.
Benefits Of Longer Days and More Sunshine
Personally, I'm a night person, and enjoy the winter months with shorter days. That having been said, I can't deny the benefits associated with longer days and more sunshine.
According to Serious Readers, there are benefits to our health and well-being that come with longer days:
- Boosts Vitamin D - When exposed to sunlight, your body produces Vitamin D naturally. With more daylight comes more opportunities to take advantage of the sunshine.
- Improved Sleep - High-quality sleep is essential to our well-being.
- Increased Serotonin Levels - Exposure to sunlight is believed to increase the release of the hormone Serotonin. This hormone is known to give our moods a little boost while helping us to feel calm and relaxed.
Grand Junction For The Month of January 2023
An associate of mine used to work in the mining industry and would spend long days underground. He approached me once, right about this time of year, and asked what time the sun rose, set, and how long our days were. Being underground ten to twelve hours a day, he had no idea. Just for fun, here's a day-by-day look at sunset times and overall length of daylight for the month of January 2023, courtesy of General Blue.