5 Reasons To Have Coffee With Grand Junction Law Enforcement

UPDATE: This event will be held at two locations on Wednesday, October 5. Join local authorities for Coffee With a Cop from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Starbucks at 570 32 Road, or at Starbucks at 1350 North Avenue.

Here's your chance to enjoy a cup of coffee with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Junction Police Department while you ask questions and express concerns. Coffee With a Cop returns this Wednesday, and you should definitely make plans to attend.

Speaking from experience, attending a Coffee With a Cop meeting is the best thing you'll ever do. It's a chance to meet your local law enforcement officers face to face and discuss your concerns.

This Is How 'Coffee With A Cop' Works

How much does it cost? The cost is simply the price of the cup of coffee, assuming you even want something to drink. It isn't required. Pardon the cliche, but there's "no purchase necessary."

Waylon's Reasons For Attending

Personally, I make a point to attend all of these meetings. They roll around about four times a year, and they're always worth making time for.

The last time I attended this event the GJPD made me aware of a situation developing at one of my rental properties. Yes, I'm one of those individuals lacking brain cells who actually invested in income properties. With those investments come headaches. Thanks to the GJPD, I was informed early enough to nip one headache before it turned into a full-blown catastrophe.

Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend

Here are five reasons why you should set aside an hour or two and participate:

No speeches or agendas, just questions, and answers

The coffee is always good

It's a chance to ask questions in an informal setting

It’s an opportunity to discuss matters that don’t necessitate a call or visit to the Police Department

It’s a great opportunity to connect with local law enforcement

The Next 'Coffee With a Cop'

The next Coffee With a Cop is coming up Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Starbucks at 1350 North Avenue in Grand Junction.

Coffee Cop Starbucks Map Google Maps / Canva loading...

I would like to suggest you get there earlier as opposed to later. People love to participate in this event, and it can get busy quickly.

Don't Miss This Awesome Event

Here's your chance to ask law enforcement officers the questions which have been on your mind while getting to know your local officers better. "Coffee With a Cop" is the perfect opportunity to keep our neighborhoods safe, be proactive, and work in cooperation with your law enforcement officers.

