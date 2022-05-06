It's nice to fantasize about getting to spend time with a celebrity. Some of us have been lucky enough to have experiences like that, while some of us have to be content with dreaming about it.

Curious, I posted a couple of questions on Facebook asking which celebrity you'd like to go on a date with, as well as who, alive or dead, you would choose to sit down and have lunch with if you were able to, and here's what you said.

Celebrities Grand Junction Would Go on a Date With

Get our free mobile app

The first question I asked was more romantic than the second, as I posed a topic of conversation asking which celebrity you'd like to go on a date with.

Some of your responses included people like George Clooney, Sam Elliott, and Lita Ford, to name a few.

Interestingly, and most likely because they have both been in the news quite a bit lately, there were even responses to the question naming former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as fantasy dates.

Celebrities Grand Junction Would Like to Have Lunch With

In addition to celebrities you'd like to have a romantic date with, you gave me several celebrities that you'd like to simply sit down and have lunch with.

Some of the celebrities mentioned were comedic actors like Norm MacDonald, Adam Sandler, and Conan O'Brien, while there were also a lot of responses naming musicians like the late Layne Staley, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Tom Petty, and many others.

Here are the celebrities that Grand Junction residents would like to go on a lunch date, or a romantic date, with:

Grand Junction Chooses Fantasy Celebrity Lunch Dates According to you, these are the celebrities you’d most like to have lunch with in Grand Junction.



Grand Junction's First Celebrity Crushes According to you, these are the first celebrity crushes you ever had.