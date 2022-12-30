With 2022 on the way out, it's nice to look back and reminisce about some of the good things that happened in the year, and Grand Junction residents have had quite a few experiences that fall into that category.

Keep scrolling to see some of the good things that happened to Grand Junction residents over the course of the past year.

Grand Junction's Happiest Memories of 2022

Get our free mobile app

Grand Junction residents made some happy memories over the past year, and I posted a question on Facebook asking you what some of the best memories you've had in 2022 were.

Some people got married, watched concerts, got new kittens and puppies, and went to the beach, just to name a few.

Things Grand Junction is Most Proud of in 2022

Along similar lines, I also posted a question asking you what you're the proudest of in 2022.

Responses to this question included things like Amanda being proud of her daughter, Heather being proud of completing one year of sobriety, Nate being proud of numerous accomplishments made by him and his wife, and others.

Grand Junction's Best Surprises From 2022

Finally, I also posted a question on Facebook asking what the best surprises you received in 2022 were. Responses to this question included things like getting opportunities to hang out with your heroes, finding out about new family members, welcoming new members to the family, and receiving the ability to walk again after a health scare.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best things Grand Junction residents experienced in 2022:

Good Things that Happened to Grand Junction Residents in 2022 According to you, these are some of the best surprises, happiest memories, and things you’re the most proud of from this past year.

12 Unique Hidden Gems in Colorado You Can Visit Take virtual tours of 12 extremely unique stores, museums, and other places in Colorado that you can visit.