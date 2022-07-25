Good Samaritans Catch Elderly Colorado Woman’s Random Attacker

What began as a terrifying event for an elderly woman now has a happier ending as a man who attacked the 75-year-old woman was not only arrested but was held by good samaritans following his crime until the police showed up.

An Elderly Colorado Woman is Attacked at Random

The incident took place on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. It has been said that the 75-year-old woman was on a bike path when a man randomly attacked her at around 12:45 p.m. completely unprovoked. The bike path is a popular attraction for Boulderites and is located near Arapahoe Street and 13th Street:

Reports say that the man grabbed the woman by the hair and violently threw her to the ground in broad daylight with bystanders close by to witness the entire incident in shock and disbelief.

Here we see the area in which the woman was attacked which, luckily, numerous people were present at the time of the attack:

Luckily, the man did get caught and has been identified.

The Man who Attacked the Elderly Colorado Woman

The man who attacked the defenseless 75-year-old Colorado woman has been identified as 24-year-old James Moore. Oddly, little is known about Moore as he has no known address in the Boulder area.

The Aftermath of the Attack on the Elderly Colorado Woman

Luckily, it doesn't appear that the woman was seriously injured as it has been said that immediately after her attack, witnesses rushed over to her to make sure she was ok. In addition, the witnesses also allegedly grabbed the man and held him until police arrived on the scene to arrest Moore.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently facing charges including assault on an at-risk adult.

