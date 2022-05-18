LOOK: $3 Million Glenwood Springs Home Will Take Your Breath Away

A home for sale in Glenwood Springs, Colorado is absolutely stunning and carries a price tag of over $3 million for a good reason.

Location of Glenwood Springs Colorado Home For Sale

The home is located outside of the Western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs at 1400 Faranhyll Road, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601.

Despite being absolutely enormous, the home is rather hidden and is only accessible by a dirt road. It is also inconspicuous in the way that it is surrounded by nothing but trees with no neighbors in sight.

Details About the Glenwood Springs Home For Sale

The home carries a price tag of $3,395,000 and for a good reason. First of all, the home is absolutely enormous at 7330 square feet with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. In addition, the house sits on quite a large piece of land, 78.65 acres to be exact.

Features Inside and Outside of the Glenwood Springs Home For Sale

While the sheer size of the home and the accompanying lot would be a good reason to ask a considerable amount of money for it, there are also many amazing features inside the house and surrounding the home that make it a quite remarkable property.

The home is filled with impressive woodwork throughout including in the wine cellar, living room(s), bedrooms, etc., and you can even find examples in places like the laundry room and closet.

Speaking of the closet, it is so large that you could convert it into a bedroom if you wanted to. The home also has an enormous garage, a sprawling patio, a stream, and plenty of places to relax inside the house as well as outdoors.

Take a Virtual Tour of a $3.3 Million Glenwood Springs Home For Sale

