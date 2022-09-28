Live in a Literal Cave Just Outside of Glenwood Caverns

A home for sale in Glenwood Springs, Colorado is likely, unlike any other home you've ever seen in your life as it is located literally inside of a cave on the side of a mountain that makes up Glenwood Canyon.

Location of Glenwood Cave Home

It's hard to land on exactly what the coolest thing about this home is, but the location is close to the top of the list.

The home is literally located inside of a cave. And we're not talking about a concave imprint in a rock wall, we're talking about a literal, living cave with stalagmites, stalactites, the whole works.

The home was built right into a cave and spans from the cave to the side of a rock wall that makes up part of Glenwood Canyon.

Not only that, this home is a stone's throw away from the popular Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park which is itself famous for its cave systems like Fairy Caves, which are actually located quite close to the home.

Now that we have that established, let's take a look at some of the details of this very unique home.

Details About Glenwood Cave Home For Sale

The home is technically located at 217 Rose Bud Iron Mtn., Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601. The total land that encompasses the area of the property is 25.13 acres and the current asking price is $2,450,000.

The home itself, located inside the cave, has two bedrooms, a shower, a large room with a pool table in it, and a kitchen, all of which have cavernous ceilings.

There is also a stunning "patio" that overlooks the Colorado River and part of Glenwood Canyon.

This home must truly be seen to be believed, so take a virtual tour here:

