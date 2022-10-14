Tractor Trailer Crashes and Burns In Glenwood Canyon, I-70 Is Open

Thursday was a day of delays on I-70 following an early morning crash in Glenwood Canyon.

Early Morning Crash On Interstate 70

The accident happened Thursday morning just east of Glenwood Springs near No Name at mile point 119. A tractor-trailer crashed in the median and burst into flames. There has been no word from authorities on the cause of the crash or the condition of the truck driver.

Following the accident, the interstate was able to be open with one lane of traffic in each direction with delays and occasional traffic holds as crews worked to clean up the scene of the accident.

Glenwood Canyon Is Always Challenging

This incident definitely serves as a reminder to motorists to always exercise caution when traveling through Glenwood Canyon. We've driven through the canyon so many times without any problem that it's easy to grow complacent and let our guard down.

The fact is, the margin for error in the canyon is small. The road is narrow and the curves are tight. On top of that, you always have a few drivers that mistakenly think it's a Formula One race track and they zip around those curves at speeds way over the limit.

Interstate 70 Is Open

As of this morning, I-70 is open and motorists can expect the usual delays and slowdowns related to road work on the highway that is ongoing. Just remember to be cautious if you are traveling this weekend and do your part to eliminate distracted driving.

