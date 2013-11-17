How George Harrison Warmed Hearts a Final Time With ‘Brainwashed’

George Harrison's understated and deeply beautiful Brainwashed, the former Beatle's 11th and final solo album, was released on Nov. 18, 2002.

Though Brainwashed is indeed a collection of Harrison-penned songs, it's technically a posthumous set, released almost one year after the legendary songwriter's death following a lengthy battle with cancer. The songs are vintage Harrison, full of nimble chord progressions, tasteful slide-guitar solos, and warm vocal harmonies – but Brainwashed wouldn't exist if not for the efforts of producer-instrumentalist (and longtime Harrison collaborator) Jeff Lynne and Dhani Harrison, George's son.

The seeds of Brainwashed were planted as early as 1988, when Harrison originally wrote the driving pop anthem "Any Road," which he whipped together during a video shoot for his 1987 single "This Is Love."

With 1987's Jeff Lynne-produced Cloud Nine, Harrison had regained his critical and commercial standing, and he followed up that project by forming the supergroup Traveling Wilburys (along with Lynne, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty), who released two albums over the next few years.

All the while, Brainwashed remained on the back-burner, but its progress was halted by Harrison's throat cancer diagnosis in 1997 and a knife attack from a mentally unstable fan in 1999.

Listen to George Harrison's 'Looking For My Life'

As the cancer spread to his lungs and, finally, his brain, Harrison still charged forward on his music, keeping specific instructions about how the songs and production should be carried out, even recording vocal melodies intended as string arrangements. After Harrison's death on Nov. 29, 2001, Lynne and Dhani Harrison took charge of the album's production, overdubbing any remaining vocals and instrumentation to complete the songs as Harrison requested.

Brainwashed never sounds like an awkward patchwork. Lynne, typically known for his grandiose, symphonic productions with ELO, kept the songs tight and spacious, allowing the unhurried charm and graceful humor of Harrison's writing to breathe freely – like on the tongue-in-cheek blues-pop of "P2 Vatican Blues (Last Saturday Night)" or the gently atmospheric folk of "Stuck Inside a Cloud."

There's plenty of pain stirring under the surface, too, if you look for it. It's difficult not to get choked up on "Stuck Inside a Cloud," as Harrison sings, "Never been so crazy, but I've never felt so sure / I wish I had the answer to give, don't even have the cure."

"The album was very cathartic for me," Dhani Harrison remembered during a CBC interview in 2002. "As I said, it was done at the right time. I dealt with a lot of this as it happened and never shied away from any of the reality of what's been happening over the last few years. Doing the recordings was great and wonderful and really sad, as well. ... It was a very positive thing to have done so soon after his death."

Years after its release, Brainwashed remains a tuneful, tasteful source of comfort – a loving swan song from one of rock's finest talents.

