The town of Fruita, Colorado is a small town located just west of Grand Junction with a lot of history.

History of Fruita Colorado: The 1800s

The area that we now know as Fruita, Colorado was first inhabited by dinosaurs, followed by Ute Native Americans, and was first settled by homesteaders Albert Lapham and his wife in 1882. Fruita first became a town in 1884 by pioneer William E. Pabor. Here are some of the most significant things that happened in Fruita's history in the 1800s:

1882 – First permanent homesteaders settled Albert Lapham and his wife

1883 – The first school in Fruita is built

1884 – Fruita is established by William E. Pabor

1884 – William E. Pabor established Fruita Town and Land Co.

1887 – Fruita Central School is built

History of Fruita Colorado: 1900 through 1940

The forty years between 1900 and 1940 were full of events in the newly-formed town of Fruita, Colorado. For example, the area became a hotbed for dinosaur bones, the town began getting water and electricity, and numerous schools were built. Here are some of the most important things that happened in Fruita's history between 1900 and 1940:

The 1900s – Elmer Riggs began discovering dinosaur bones in Fruita

1900 – Riggs finds a Brachiosaurus skeleton

1901 – Riggs finds 2/3 of a Brontosaurus skeleton

1905 – Fruita Union High School is built

1907 – Fruita begins getting water from the Colorado River

1908 – The Phillips House is built at 798 North Mesa Street

1909 – The town of Fruita begins to get electricity

1912 – Central Grade School is built at 325 Aspen Avenue

1934 – Fruita Union High School is severely damaged by a fire

1936 – Fruita Union High School was rebuilt

1937 – 34 families relocated to Fruita via Grand Valley Resettlement Project

1938 – Fruita Museum is built at 432 Aspen Avenue

History of Fruita Colorado: 1940 through 2000

Many significant events took place in the town of Fruita between 1940 and 2000 including the birth of the legend of Mike the Headless Chicken, the construction of the area's interstate highway, and the introduction of liquor sales in the area. Here are some of the most significant events in Fruita's history between 1940 and 2000:

1945 – Mike the Headless Chicken is beheaded

1947 – Mike the Headless Chicken dies

1948 – Fruita Museum becomes the town library

1951 – Fruita Elementary School opens

In the 1960s – I-70 is built through the Grand Valley

1969 – Fruita Monument High School is built

In the 1970s – Fruita began selling liquor

In the 1970s and 1980s – Fruitadens fossils were found, named after Fruita

1996 – Town library becomes a Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce building and is added to the National Register of Historic Places

1999 – Mike the Headless Chicken Day is established

History of Fruita Colorado: 2000 to Today

Finally, numerous significant events have occurred in Fruita between the year 2000 and today including the town making history with the marijuana tax, dinosaur fossils being named after the town, and the construction of schools, a hospital, and a recreational center:

2005 – Fruitafossor bones were discovered, and a second dinosaur named after Fruita

2007 – Rimrock Elementary and Fruita 8/9 School open

2009 – A new hospital is built in Fruita

2010 – The Fruita Recreational Center is built

2010 – Fruita becomes the first city in the world to enact a marijuana tax

