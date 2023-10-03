Great Halloween Events You Need to Check Out in Fort Collins, Colorado

Great Halloween Events You Need to Check Out in Fort Collins, Colorado

Canva.com

Fort Collins is known as "The Choice City" and you should definitely choose to put these three items on your Halloween list for 2023.

Whether it's for the little ones or the ones who like a little more "spookiness" in their Halloween activities, the City of Fort Collins and Visit Fort Collins have some great things.

Canva.com
loading...

There's no reason to be a bump on a log, just sitting around, this Halloween in Fort Collins. The city wants you to get out, get "spooked" and most of all, have fun, this All Hollows' Eve time of year.

Get our free mobile app
Canva.com
loading...

The air is getting crisp, the leaves are changing color, and pumpkin spice is a part of almost everything you order. With fall comes changes, and the time of year to start celebrating. Whether you're celebrating the harvest or just celebrating the new season.

RELATED: 18 SPOTS TO PICK THE PERFECT PUMPKIN IN COLORADO

Canva.com
loading...

THREE HALLOWEEN EVENTS TO CHECK OUT IN FORT COLLINS

  • PUMPKINS ON PARADE
Canva.com
loading...

If you haven't visited Fort Collins' Gardens on Spring Creek yet, the Halloween timeframe is the perfect time to do so, with the 4th Annual Pumpkins on Parade.

From October 19, 2023, through October 22, 2023, they'll have four nights of activities for kids of all ages.

Canva.com
loading...
  • THE FORT COLLINS GHOST TOUR
Canva.com
loading...

The Fort Collins Ghost Tour is a classic way to get a little "spooked" while checking out the "haunts" of the Choice City. Not only above ground, but under Fort Collins, as well.

For $22 and about an hour and a half, you'll see and hear about hauntings, local legends, and ghostly sightings.

Facebook/Fort Collins Tours
loading...
  • TINY TOT HALLOWEEN
Canva.com
loading...

This annual event, once known as the "Tiny Tot Parade," will be happening on Halloween, October 31, 2023, in Old Town/Downtown Fort Collins.

  • 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • All Kids Under 7.
  • Fright-Free costumed trick-or-treating with participating businesses.
  • Free.
Visit Fort Collins
loading...

MORE Colorado Halloween: Colorado's LEAST-Favorite Halloween Candies

Gallery Credit: AJ Battalio

Colorado's Most Popular Halloween Costumes From 1996 to 2021

Who doesn't love to dress up for Halloween? Throughout the years, Colorado has jumped on the trendiest of costumes. Here's how we've dressed for Halloween from 1996 through 2021.

20 Horror Movies To Watch During Halloween

Filed Under: Colorado, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Colorado, Halloween 2023, Social
Categories: Colorado News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Kool 107.9