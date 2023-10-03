Great Halloween Events You Need to Check Out in Fort Collins, Colorado
Fort Collins is known as "The Choice City" and you should definitely choose to put these three items on your Halloween list for 2023.
Whether it's for the little ones or the ones who like a little more "spookiness" in their Halloween activities, the City of Fort Collins and Visit Fort Collins have some great things.
There's no reason to be a bump on a log, just sitting around, this Halloween in Fort Collins. The city wants you to get out, get "spooked" and most of all, have fun, this All Hollows' Eve time of year.
The air is getting crisp, the leaves are changing color, and pumpkin spice is a part of almost everything you order. With fall comes changes, and the time of year to start celebrating. Whether you're celebrating the harvest or just celebrating the new season.
THREE HALLOWEEN EVENTS TO CHECK OUT IN FORT COLLINS
- PUMPKINS ON PARADE
If you haven't visited Fort Collins' Gardens on Spring Creek yet, the Halloween timeframe is the perfect time to do so, with the 4th Annual Pumpkins on Parade.
From October 19, 2023, through October 22, 2023, they'll have four nights of activities for kids of all ages.
- Hundreds of pumpkins and gourds are arranged artistically throughout the gardens.
- Games such as "Pumpkin Bowling" and live entertainment.
- A community carved pumpkin contest - Free to enter the contest.
- Tickets: $10 for 12+, $5 for Kids 5-11, Free for Kids 4 and under.
- THE FORT COLLINS GHOST TOUR
The Fort Collins Ghost Tour is a classic way to get a little "spooked" while checking out the "haunts" of the Choice City. Not only above ground, but under Fort Collins, as well.
For $22 and about an hour and a half, you'll see and hear about hauntings, local legends, and ghostly sightings.
- TINY TOT HALLOWEEN
This annual event, once known as the "Tiny Tot Parade," will be happening on Halloween, October 31, 2023, in Old Town/Downtown Fort Collins.
- 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- All Kids Under 7.
- Fright-Free costumed trick-or-treating with participating businesses.
- Free.
