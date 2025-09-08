Western Colorado will get another taste of unpredictable weather as the week goes on, and forecasters say it could feel like the first fall storm of the season.

After a stretch of warmer-than-average afternoons, cooler temperatures and widespread rain are on the way.

The shift marks a noticeable change in the pattern, signaling summer is finally starting to lose its grip.

Warm Start to the Week in Western Colorado

After a warm, mostly quiet Monday, only a few isolated showers and storms are expected over the higher terrain. Temperatures will stay near or just above normal, and skies will be mostly clear, giving western Colorado a classic late-summer feel.

Tuesday, a surge of moisture will bring more clouds and scattered storms, with some showers even drifting into the valleys by late in the day. Temperatures should remain close to normal, but with a stormier look and feel.

Bigger Changes Coming Thursday and Friday

The real changes arrive Thursday and Friday as a stronger storm system moves in and pushes moisture into western Colorado with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected.

Forecasters say moisture levels could reach 150 to 200% of normal, making heavy rain with gusty winds and lightning possible. With recent wildfire burn scars still sensitive, flash flooding and debris flows remain a concern.

A Hint of Fall in the Forecast in Colorado

Friday, temperatures will dip 5 to 10 degrees below normal, giving the area a true fall-like feel. While the coldest air will stay north of Colorado, this system is shaping up to be the first autumn-style storm of the season.

Showers may linger into Saturday, though a drier slot should start to move in. That doesn’t mean the weekend will be totally quiet. There’s still a chance of leftover storms, especially in the mountains, but overall activity should wind down as high pressure begins to rebuild.

