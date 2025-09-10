A shooting rocked Evergreen High School on Wednesday afternoon, leaving multiple people seriously hurt.

According to law enforcement, at least two students were shot and rushed to the hospital, and one is reportedly in critical condition.

What We Know, So Far

Around 12:40 p.m., emergency dispatch issued a warning about an active assailant in the area and urged parents to stay away from the school.

The school went into lockdown, and students were held safely inside classrooms.

Jeffco Public Schools established a reunification center at Bergen Meadow Elementary School (1928 S Hiwan Dr.), where families can be reunited with their children.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and details remain scarce.

Governor Polis stated:

I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community.

But here’s the bottom line: this day shouldn’t have happened.

While it’s gut-wrenching to see a Colorado community hit again, we've got faith that law enforcement, school leadership, and community members are working flat-out to keep our kids safe and get answers.