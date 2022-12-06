Dome Cabin In the Forest Is Perfect Colorado Winter Getaway
If you are interested in a winter wonderland getaway, this unique Colorado dome cabin may be calling out your name.
This Hygge Dome is located in the forest of Blue River just five minutes from Breckenridge. In reality, this unique cabin makes a great Colorado getaway regardless of the season. It just so happens that it is especially beautiful in the winter.
What Is A Hygge Dome?
A Hygge Dome (pronounced hoog-uh) is simply a home that is cozy and comforting, according to Dictionary.com. As you scroll through the gallery below you'll see how cozy this Airbnb mountain cabin really is with two bedrooms and everything you need for a comfortable stay.
Located In A Serene Forest With Mountain Views
Aside from the uniqueness of this dome cabin, a big draw is the surrounding mountain scenery. It's located in a serene forest and depending on the season, you're close to great skiing or hiking and some fabulous memories.
Light the Fireplace and Relax
If you are visiting in the winter, there is an electric indoor fireplace, but the home also has central heating - so you're definitely not going to be cold. The house is equipped with a 65" ROKU television, there's WiFi, board games, books, and reading material. It's the perfect spot to decompress and just relax away from the stress and strain of the daily grind.
This Airbnb home is hosted by Katie at Airbnb.com.