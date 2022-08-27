Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale

The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails.

There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The master suite is conveniently located on its very own floor for maximum privacy with the remaining bedrooms split between the two other floors. The house was "custom built and strategically placed to take in the views of the valley" according to its listing.

The Redlands home features a waterfall in the front yard and was built to be energy efficient. The living room is made up of a wall of windows for you to enjoy all of the gorgeous Grand Valley views.

Not only was the home just recently listed a few days ago, but it also wasn't built that long ago it was built in 2000. The price per square foot is $224 and this house could be yours for $3,547 a month. Here's a tour of the custom-built Grand Junction home with a wall of windows that's currently for sale.

