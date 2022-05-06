Crested Butte Airbnb Offers a Hot Tub With Amazing Mountain Views

So many winter destinations in Colorado are also incredible summer destinations. It's getting to be the time of year when we get to trade in our skis for hiking boots and head out for the trailheads.

If you have skied in Crested Butte before but have not had a chance to go back during the summer months, you should think about heading back. Take your friends for a weekend and check out the Alpenglow music series, hiking, mountain biking, archery, and the breweries. To do all that you'll need the perfect Airbnb. We found one.

How Far Is Crested Butte Colorado?

The drive to Crested Butte is about 150 miles and should take less than 3 hours. From Grand Junction, take Highway 50 to Gunnison, then head north on 135 to Crested Butte.

Things to See in Crested Butte, Colorado

During the summer you can check out the 'Oh Be Joyful Recreation Area', walk up to the weekly Alpenglow live concert series, hike the amazing Snodgrass or Brush Creek trails, and maybe play a round of golf at The Club at Crested Butte. The fall color change is another great reason to visit the area, and in the winter there is world-class skiing at Crested Butte Mountain.

Which Mountain Peaks are Visible in Crested Butte?

The peaks of Snowmass and Castle Peak are the two most prominent ones you'll see in Crested Butte. From near the top of Crested Butte, you can also see Conundrum, Capitol, and Pyramid.

