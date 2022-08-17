Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.

“It’s all been skinned and stretched,” says the man in the video, “Why in the world would anybody go through the trouble of… trapping these animals, skinning them, stretching them, fleshing them, and then stick it in a milk can and hang it on a tree and never come back.”

“I don’t know what to think of this.”

The man goes on to show where the milk canister was hanging on the tree and pulls out all of the fur and skins of the animals. There doesn’t appear to be any sign of anyone in the area other than the can and the man describes the furs and skins as being “moldy” and “old.” As for the area, he guesses that he is “about 25 miles from the closest town or house.”

“Why would you go through that much effort and then just leave it there tied to a tree?”, he asks the camera. He explores the area and finds a peculiar-looking shelter made of logs and trees. He mentions not believing in “the whole Bigfoot tree structure things” but does admit that none of what he is seeing seems to make sense.

The video does leave us with more questions than answers and the comment section isn’t short of its theories. Some comments suggest that it’s a campsite for Sasquatch while others theorize the person camping at the site was killed before returning to retrieve their items.

“My guess is the guy trapped around there and died or got sick and never made it back,” read one of the comments.

“Maybe the trapper went missing,” wrote another, “Might have made a bigfoot mad and stuffed the trapper in a hole somewhere.”

What really happened at this abandoned campsite in the Idaho mountains? Why were the furs left tied to a tree in a milk canister?