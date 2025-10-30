For over 40 years, the Community Food Bank has been a lifeline for Mesa County families, ensuring that no one faces hunger alone. But the need today is bigger than ever.

Right now, 1 in 6 kids in Colorado may not know when or where their next meal will come from. That’s a tough reality—but it’s one we can change together.

The Community Food Bank Food Drive is officially underway.

Get our free mobile app

If you’d like to donate specific food items or set up a drop-off, the Food Bank makes it easy.

Of course, we know that the fastest way for most people to make a difference is through a cash donation—and every single dollar goes a long way.

We’re calling on the Grand Junction community to rally together this holiday season. Food and cash donations help make sure families across Mesa County have what they need to gather around the table.

Carville’s Automart is matching cash donations up to $1,500, so your gift has double the impact. And remember—every $1 donated allows the Community Food Bank to purchase $4 worth of food.

Before we sit down to celebrate the holidays and count our blessings, let’s make sure everyone in our community is cared for and no one goes hungry.

Grand Junction Colorado's Top 20 Comfort Foods According to You Comfort food is all about whatever makes ya feel good. Sometimes it's something simple like popcorn, and sometimes it's tuna fish and grape jelly sandwiches.