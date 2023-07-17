People start to notice when the Powerball jackpot reaches upwards of a billion dollars. The fact is, no matter how "astronomical' the odds of winning that jackpot are, it will be given away.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on July 15 is $875 million. It's hard to imagine someone from Colorado being the winner of such a large amount of cash. Sure, it might be stressful, but would you rather stress about having money or stress about not having money?

Though Colorado has not yet reached the Top 10 of the biggest Powerball jackpot winners (see the full list below), we are bound to have a ticket that puts us there.

Do you use specific numbers, or do you just go with a "quick pick?"

Colorado has seen three people as winners of the Powerball jackpot since it began in 1992. Together their combined winnings total about $240 million. When you look at the Top 10 biggest winners (below), Colorado needs a big win.

Colorado's first Powerball jackpot win came in 2007; the latest happened 10 years later. Maybe with the next drawing, a Coloradan will "hit it big" and not only be on the list of Colorado winners but on the Top 10. Fingers crossed.

COLORADO'S THREE POWERBALL JACKPOT WINNERS

Congratulations to Eugene and Stanislawa Markiewicz.

Congratulations to Claude "Al" G.

Congratulations to Judy F.

READY TO JOIN THE LIST OF COLORADO WINNERS?

