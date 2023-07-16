5 Classic School Supplies You’ll Remember If You’re From Colorado

Back-to-school season is here and I am shocked at how different school supplies are compared to when I was in school.

Get our free mobile app

Looking at kids' school supplies means that I am:

A). I am out of touch.

B). It is very obvious that I don't have children.

C). All of the above.

My answer is definitely C.

I used to carry my lunch in a brown paper sack and now kids have bento box lunchboxes.

Bento Box Canva loading...

I am jealous. I'm buying one immediately.

KIDS' SCHOOL SUPPLIES ARE COOL NOW, BUT OURS WERE COOL TOO

I wanted to take a trip down memory lane. I asked on Facebook what school supplies were the most trendy when you were a kid. I was immediately transported back to my childhood.

After reading the comments I am longing for my pee-chee folder and remembering the time I threw a rubber band ball at a jerk during recess.

HERE ARE SOME OF COLORADO'S FAVORITE CLASSIC SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Betty and Shirley said Pee-Chee Folders Too

pee-chee folder Betty Harrison, Facebook loading...

I remember the calendar inside and drawing all over it. Many people on Facebook were saying that Pee-Chee's have been discontinued. I found some that you can buy.

THE MAJORITY OF COLORADO WAS NOSTALGIC ABOUT ONE SCHOOL SUPPLY - TRAPPER KEEPERS

I never had a Trapper Keeper, but all of the cool kids did.

JAY FROM GREELEY REMINDED US ABOUT THIS AMAZING CONTRAPTION

multi color pens YouTube, JG3 Reviews loading...

Did anybody else try to push all of the buttons down at the same time? It didn't work, but we have to applaud the effort.

ANNA FROM NORTHERN COLORADO SAYS GO BIG OR GO HOME

I call the 64-pack of Crayolas with the sharpener the big daddy of them all.

KIDS MIGHT ASK - WHO IS LISA FRANK?

These folders might have been the first school supply to go viral. There totally would have been a Lisa Frank TikTok dance.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.