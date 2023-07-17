Colorado Parents Are ‘Bussin’! Are You Savvy With 2023 Slang?

It's a constant education to keep up with changing passwords, streaming networks, clothing trends, and of course the words coming out of the mouths of young people. This has been going on for generations. The current generation always constructs some new words.

My 14-year-old daughter provides me with a plethora of things I don't understand. The phrases and words she and her friends throw around are definitely keeping me on my toes.

Parents in Colorado seem to be more savvy with 2023 slang than parents in other states. Do you know what "drip" means? How about "extra"? "Rent-free"?

According to USDictionary.com, the survey found Parents in Colorado scored above the national average. They even have an interactive quiz you can take to see how your slang-savvy skills are doing. My score made me doubt my cool mom status as I only scored 8 out of 10.

An example of a USDictionary.com survey is explained that "parents were quizzed on what the term ‘bussin’ means. A quarter didn’t have a clue - could it mean being extremely busy, like the word ‘bustling’, as 14% of parents thought? Or does it mean ‘making a lot of noise’, as 6% thought? Five percent presumed it means arriving late, like a tardy bus."

'Bussin' if you don't know, is an adjective. It means "amazing, really good" according to Shorelight. They also have the definitions of the slang I mentioned earlier, just in case you were wondering.

Drip Adjective - Stylish, sophisticated clothes or appearance. Example: “Li’s shoes and belt are dripping today.” Extra Adjective - Dramatic, attention-grabbing, too much. Example: “You don’t have to be so extra about it!” Rent-free Adverb - To become an obsession, to dominate someone’s thoughts. Example: “Since I saw Shang-Chi, Simu Liu is living rent-free inside my head.”

Regarding the top 2023 slang-savvy states, Iowa was at the top, and Vermont was last.

21 Colorado Photos to Use as Wallpaper on Your Device