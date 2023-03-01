Colorado’s Most Unusual Town is Known as a ‘Hippie Paradise’

A tiny town in the south-central part of the state has been identified as the most unusual town in Colorado.

Looking at unusual and interesting history, traditions, and monuments, the folks at Alot Health looked at the most unusual towns in every state. When it came to Colorado, the distinction of "most unusual town" was Crestone.

Where Is Crestone Colorado?

The town of Crestone with a population of about 141, is located in Saguache County near the Sangre De Cristo Range in the northern part of the San Luis Valley. To be more precise, you'll find the town between Salida and Alamost -not too far from the Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Crestone is in a beautiful area, but, it's definitely off the beaten path. In fact, the main access to the town is actually a county road. Chances are, you aren't going to be passing through Crestone unless that little town is your targeted destination.

Get our free mobile app

What Makes Crestone So Unusual?

In the Alot Health report, Crestone was called "a hippie paradise" - with more spiritual centers per capita than any city in the United States. The town is a spiritual center for a number of religions and features more than two dozen retreat centers and sacred landmarks including a Hindu temple, a Zen center, several Tibetan Buddhist centers, and several New Age places. There are all sorts of stories of strange happenings, paranormal encounters, and UFO sightings in the area.

The Stupa of Enlightenment

One of the attractions of Crestone is the magnificent Stupa of Enlightenment, one of two large monuments symbolizing peace, prosperity, and harmony. Another interesting feature around Crestone is the ancient stone huts that can be found in the woods if you know where to look.

Images From Colorado's Most Unusual Town Congratulations to Crestone for being named the Most Unusual Town in Colorado. Scroll through the images below for a close-up look at the tiny "unusual" town of Crestone, Colorado.

