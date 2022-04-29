Colorado&#8217;s Fun Backcountry Swimming Holes Are Just What You Need

Colorado’s Fun Backcountry Swimming Holes Are Just What You Need

Colorado is home to some amazing backcountry swimming holes and hot springs that can really come in handy if you are looking for a place to cool off while you are out exploring outside of Grand Junction.

If you are a thrill-seeker or just looking for a place to cool off, you'll fall in love with hiking all over again. Keep going to access Colorado's backroad swimming holes, hot springs, potholes, and deep pools for cliff jumpers.

Are Colorado Swimming Holes Safe to Visit?

It's important to remember that the places we are looking at today are all swim at your own risk locations. You must obey all signs, restrictions, and scout conditions and water levels before visiting places like this. Safety has got to be paramount or everyone loses out on a chance to enjoy what nature has created here in the Rockies.

Remember that Swimming Hole Water Can Be Cold

Depending on when you visit a swimming hole in Colorado the waters are likely to be pretty cold. Especially at some of these swimming holes at higher elevations. July and August may be the best months to visit. Keep in mind that the last couple of years have been very dry and the water levels as they appear in the videos below may have changed.

Colorado Swimming Holes, Hot Springs, And Cliff Jumps You Gotta See

Check out 17 fun destinations that are amazing places to go for a dip in a mountain lake, jump in a deep pool, or wade in a creek to cool off this summer. Remember to be safe and scout out your adventures so that your trip out to explore is worth the effort. Enjoy!

Devil's Aspen
  • Name: Devil’s Punchbowl - Aspen
  • Location: Opposite River Park across the Roaring Fork River. 2.2-mile hike.
  • Getting There: Located along Highway 82 southeast of Aspen on the way to Twin Lakes.
  • Caution: No Lifeguards.
Crystal Mill
Big Soda Lake
Pagosa Hot Springs
Horsetooth Reservoir
  • NameHorsetooth Reservoir
  • Caution: No Lifeguards. SCUBA in designated areas only.
  • Getting There: W. County Road 38 E. Look for the CSU Students in beachwear.
  • Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
Medano Creek
  • Name: Medano Creek
  • Location: Great Sand Dunes National Park
  • Getting There: The creek runs along the eastern edge of the Great Sand Dunes.
  • Caution: This shallow creek sees a mysterious surge and is a fun place to cool off.
The Black Hole Swimming Hole
  • Name: The Black Hole Swimming Hole
  • Location: Two Buttes Creek near Two Buttes, Colorado
  • Getting There: The reservoir is on one side and the cliff diving is on the other side of the Two Buttes. Check out the trail here.
  • Caution: Extreme caution should be used when cliff diving here. Swim at your own risk.
Blue Mesa Reservoir
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
Wellington Lake
Blue Mesa Reservoir
  • Name: Blue Mesa Reservoir
  • Location: Near Gunnison, Colorado.
  • Getting There: Highway 50 will take you right to the Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison, Colorado.
  • Caution: No Life Guards.
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
  • Name: Strawberry Park Hot Springs
  • Location: Steamboat Springs, Colorado
  • Getting There: Co Road 36 in Steamboat Springs to the parking area.
  • Caution: No Lifeguards.

 

Wellington Lake
  • Name: Wellington Lake
  • Location: Bailey, Colorado
  • Getting There: Take US Hwy 285 N to Stoney Pass Rd in Jefferson County.
  • Caution: No Lifeguards

