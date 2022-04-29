Colorado’s Fun Backcountry Swimming Holes Are Just What You Need

Colorado is home to some amazing backcountry swimming holes and hot springs that can really come in handy if you are looking for a place to cool off while you are out exploring outside of Grand Junction.

If you are a thrill-seeker or just looking for a place to cool off, you'll fall in love with hiking all over again. Keep going to access Colorado's backroad swimming holes, hot springs, potholes, and deep pools for cliff jumpers.

Are Colorado Swimming Holes Safe to Visit?

It's important to remember that the places we are looking at today are all swim at your own risk locations. You must obey all signs, restrictions, and scout conditions and water levels before visiting places like this. Safety has got to be paramount or everyone loses out on a chance to enjoy what nature has created here in the Rockies.

Remember that Swimming Hole Water Can Be Cold

Depending on when you visit a swimming hole in Colorado the waters are likely to be pretty cold. Especially at some of these swimming holes at higher elevations. July and August may be the best months to visit. Keep in mind that the last couple of years have been very dry and the water levels as they appear in the videos below may have changed.

Colorado Swimming Holes, Hot Springs, And Cliff Jumps You Gotta See

Check out 17 fun destinations that are amazing places to go for a dip in a mountain lake, jump in a deep pool, or wade in a creek to cool off this summer. Remember to be safe and scout out your adventures so that your trip out to explore is worth the effort. Enjoy!

Name: Devil's Punchbowl - Aspen

Name : Devil’s Punchbowl - Aspen

: Devil’s Punchbowl - Aspen Location : Opposite River Park across the Roaring Fork River. 2.2-mile hike.

: Opposite River Park across the Roaring Fork River. 2.2-mile hike. Getting There : Located along Highway 82 southeast of Aspen on the way to Twin Lakes.

: Located along Highway 82 southeast of Aspen on the way to Twin Lakes. Caution: No Lifeguards.

Name: Crystal Mill

Name: Big Soda Lake

Name : Big Soda Lake

: Big Soda Lake Location : Morrison, Colorado

: Morrison, Colorado Getting There : Off 470 Near Morrison.

: Off 470 Near Morrison. Caution: Swim at your own risk. No lifeguards.

Name: Pagosa Hot Springs

Name: Adrenaline Falls

Name: Horsetooth Reservoir

Name : Horsetooth Reservoir

: Horsetooth Reservoir Caution : No Lifeguards. SCUBA in designated areas only.

: No Lifeguards. SCUBA in designated areas only. Getting There : W. County Road 38 E. Look for the CSU Students in beachwear.

: W. County Road 38 E. Look for the CSU Students in beachwear. Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Name: Medano Creek

Name : Medano Creek

: Medano Creek Location : Great Sand Dunes National Park

: Great Sand Dunes National Park Getting There : The creek runs along the eastern edge of the Great Sand Dunes.

: The creek runs along the eastern edge of the Great Sand Dunes. Caution: This shallow creek sees a mysterious surge and is a fun place to cool off.

Name: The Black Hole Swimming Hole

Name : The Black Hole Swimming Hole

: The Black Hole Swimming Hole Location : Two Buttes Creek near Two Buttes, Colorado

: Two Buttes Creek near Two Buttes, Colorado Getting There : The reservoir is on one side and the cliff diving is on the other side of the Two Buttes. Check out the trail here.

: The reservoir is on one side and the cliff diving is on the other side of the Two Buttes. Check out the trail here. Caution: Extreme caution should be used when cliff diving here. Swim at your own risk.

Name: Big Dominquez Canyon

Name : Big Dominquez Canyon

: Big Dominquez Canyon Location : Near Grand Junction, Colorado

: Near Grand Junction, Colorado Getting There : This 12-mile trail starts near Whitewater, Colorado.

: This 12-mile trail starts near Whitewater, Colorado. Caution: Obey all signs and swim at your own risk. Swimming should be avoided in the potholes when water levels are high and moving quickly.

Name: Conundrum Hot Springs

Name: Orvis Hot Springs

Name: Blue Mesa Reservoir

Name : Blue Mesa Reservoir

: Blue Mesa Reservoir Location : Near Gunnison, Colorado.

: Near Gunnison, Colorado. Getting There : Highway 50 will take you right to the Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison, Colorado.

: Highway 50 will take you right to the Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison, Colorado. Caution: No Life Guards.

Name: Needle Creek Reservoir

Name : Needle Creek Reservoir

: Needle Creek Reservoir Location : Near Silverton, Colorado. Chicago Basin in the San Juan National Forest

: Near Silverton, Colorado. Chicago Basin in the San Juan National Forest Getting There : The hike from Needle Creek to the Chicago Basin is about 7 miles.

: The hike from Needle Creek to the Chicago Basin is about 7 miles. Caution: This is a swim at your own risk site

Name: Columbine Lake

Name: Paradise Cove Swimming Hole

Name : Paradise Cove Swimming Hole

: Paradise Cove Swimming Hole Location : Near Guffey, Colorado

: Near Guffey, Colorado Getting There : Take a short .5-mile hike from Cripple Creek.

: Take a short .5-mile hike from Cripple Creek. Caution: This is a swim at your own risk site

Name: Strawberry Park Hot Springs

Name : Strawberry Park Hot Springs

: Strawberry Park Hot Springs Location : Steamboat Springs, Colorado

: Steamboat Springs, Colorado Getting There : Co Road 36 in Steamboat Springs to the parking area.

: Co Road 36 in Steamboat Springs to the parking area. Caution: No Lifeguards.

Name: Wellington Lake

Name : Wellington Lake

: Wellington Lake Location : Bailey, Colorado

: Bailey, Colorado Getting There: Take US Hwy 285 N to Stoney Pass Rd in Jefferson County.

Caution: No Lifeguards

