Check Out Colorado’s Abandoned ‘Little Log Cabin’ Daycare

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

A small log cabin that was once a daycare that went by the name "Little Log Cabin" is now totally abandoned, along with two other buildings sitting on the same property.

Location of Colorado's Abandoned "Little Log Cabin"

The now-abandoned "Little Log Cabin" and the two other buildings that are also abandoned are located in Colorado Springs at 2024 East Boulder Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. The location of the property is in the same area as the Olympic Training Center.

What's Inside Colorado's Now-Abandoned "Little Log Cabin?"

Unlike your typical abandoned buildings, the main floor of the "Little Log Cabin" is largely empty. The urban explorer that explored the "Little Log Cabin" did, however, find a bathroom, kitchen, some mugs, and signs on the cabin's main floor.

The basement, however, was a different story. In the basement, the urban explorer discovered numerous items including numerous moon-themed items. One of these items was a newspaper featuring an article about Neil Armstrong dating back to 1969, the same year that the astronaut landed on the moon.

What's Inside the Other Buildings on the Abandoned Colorado Property?

In addition to the Little Log Cabin, two other buildings were found abandoned on the property full of junk. Some of the things found in these buildings included a pull-out couch, appliances, and other furniture items.

One of the buildings also had a pretty creepy basement that was not locked so the urban explorer was able to walk right in.

Take a Virtual Tour of Colorado's Abandoned "Little Log Cabin"

Take a virtual tour of an old Colorado daycare known as the ‘Little Log Cabin’ that is now totally abandoned.



