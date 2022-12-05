Colorado's "first" El Pollo Loco is finally open and serving up that delicious fire-grilled chicken. Is it worth the drive?

Get our free mobile app

El Pollo Loco In Colorado Is Now Open

You are correct, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been a while since their last Colorado location closed down for good. After announcing its glorious return to Colorado earlier this year, El Pollo Loco's only Colorado location is now open and ready to serve you.

El Pollo Loco Colorado Review

My family and I were in town the week right after they opened and popped in to give the returning franchise a go. Was it as good as it is when we dine with them in California?

Colorado's 1st El Pollo Loco Now Open. Worth The Drive? We stopped by Colorado's only El Pollo Loco location to check things out right after they opened their doors. How was our trip?

This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around Gabe's Cafe, a local Colorado restaurant, might be the best in the state when it comes to breakfast.